SpiceJet Flight from Hyderabad to Darbhanga Cancelled Due to Technical Issues

Telangana
DC Correspondent
11 March 2025 10:42 AM IST

Flight SG 766 Delayed and Cancelled After Sunset Restrictions at Darbhanga Airport

SpiceJet flight with 128 passengers cancelled after technical delay and operational restrictions at the destination airport.

SpiceJet flight SG 766, scheduled to operate from Hyderabad to Darbhanga on Tuesday, was delayed for several hours due to a technical issue and later cancelled citing restrictions on operations after sunset at the destination airport. The flight was scheduled to carry 128 passengers.

SpiceJet said in a message that it regretted the inconvenience caused to passengers and said the flight had been scheduled for Tuesday. It assured passengers of necessary assistance, including alternative arrangements and customer support.


