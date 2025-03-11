SpiceJet Flight from Hyderabad to Darbhanga Cancelled Due to Technical Issues
Flight SG 766 Delayed and Cancelled After Sunset Restrictions at Darbhanga Airport
SpiceJet flight SG 766, scheduled to operate from Hyderabad to Darbhanga on Tuesday, was delayed for several hours due to a technical issue and later cancelled citing restrictions on operations after sunset at the destination airport. The flight was scheduled to carry 128 passengers.
SpiceJet said in a message that it regretted the inconvenience caused to passengers and said the flight had been scheduled for Tuesday. It assured passengers of necessary assistance, including alternative arrangements and customer support.
