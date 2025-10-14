Spice Units in Hyderabad, Rangareddy Face Action

Hyderabad: As part of the ongoing Spices Drive, the Telangana Commissioner of Food Safety inspected more than 30 spice manufacturing and repacking units in Rangareddy and Hyderabad.

During the drive, over 40 enforcement and surveillance samples of chilli, turmeric, black pepper, coriander, curry leaf powder, and bay leaves were collected for testing. In a post on X, the Commissioner of Food Safety of Telangana said, “As part of the Spices Drive, the team conducted inspections across all districts of Telangana, covering 30+ spice manufacturing and repacking units. Over 40 enforcement and surveillance samples of chilli, turmeric, black pepper, coriander, curry leaves powder, and bay leaves were seized.”



