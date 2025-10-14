Spice Units in Hyderabad, Rangareddy Face Action
Hyderabad: As part of the ongoing Spices Drive, the Telangana Commissioner of Food Safety inspected more than 30 spice manufacturing and repacking units in Rangareddy and Hyderabad.
During the drive, over 40 enforcement and surveillance samples of chilli, turmeric, black pepper, coriander, curry leaf powder, and bay leaves were collected for testing.
In a post on X, the Commissioner of Food Safety of Telangana said, “As part of the Spices Drive, the team conducted inspections across all districts of Telangana, covering 30+ spice manufacturing and repacking units. Over 40 enforcement and surveillance samples of chilli, turmeric, black pepper, coriander, curry leaves powder, and bay leaves were seized.”
Serious violations were detected at Srivari Spices & Foods Ltd in Jalpally (Rangareddy District) and Divine Spices at Kapila Nagar Colony, Bandlaguda Jagir, Hyderabad. The issues included pest and rodent infestation, poor hygiene, absence of FoSTaC-trained supervisors, unlabelled or expired products, and lack of medical fitness records.
Officials seized 15 kilograms of black pepper and 18 kilograms of bay leaves contaminated with rat faeces and sent them for analysis. Curry leaf powder was also seized for being unlabelled, violating the Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Regulations, 2020.
Multiple improvement notices were issued, and enforcement action was initiated to ensure safe and hygienic spice production across Telangana.