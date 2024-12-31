Speeding vehicle causes fatal crash at Musheerabad crossroads, one dead

A 27-year-old DCM driver, Mohammed Abdulla, was killed and another person suffered severe injuries when a speeding Ready Mix vehicle lost control and crashed into several vehicles, including a police patrol vehicle, at Musheerabad crossroads early on Monday.

The incident occurred around 3 am when Abdulla and his colleague, DCM owner M.Vara Prasad, were attempting to fix a puncture on their vehicle. Vara Prasad, who suffered a broken leg and is being treated at Srikara Hospital, described hearing a loud thud before Abdulla was crushed between two DCM trucks.

According to Chilkalguda police, Abdulla, a resident of Mulugu district, had contacted Vara Prasad around 2:10 am to inform him of the flat tire. Vara Prasad rushed to the scene but forgot the jack, prompting Abdulla to borrow an Activa scooter to bring the necessary tool. While the two were fixing the tire, a Ready Mix truck, driven by Mohammed Yusuf, lost control and collided with the parked vehicles, crushing Abdulla and damaging the Activa, two Tata trolleys, and the police patrol vehicle.

Yusuf, who was driving a truck loaded with ready-mix concrete from Rampally to Musheerabad, told police that he was very tired and fell asleep at the wheel before realizing the truck had already caused significant damage. After the crash, Musheerabad police apprehended Yusuf, who was later tested negative for alcohol. He was arrested for negligent and rash driving.

The body of Abdulla was sent to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem. The police have booked Yusuf under sections 106 and 281 for causing death due to negligent driving. The vehicle has been seized for further investigation.