Speeding Car Rams School Bus With 38 Students in Hanamkonda

Warangal: A speeding car driver allegedly rammed into a school bus carrying 38 students at Oglapur village in Damera mandal of Hanamkonda district, police said on Monday.

Police said the car, travelling at high speed, lost control and crashed into the oncoming bus, severely damaging the front portion of the vehicle.

The bus driver and three occupants of the car sustained serious injuries and were shifted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Warangal for treatment, police said.

All 38 students on board the bus escaped unhurt, police said, adding that locals rushed to the spot and helped evacuate the children.

Police said a case has been registered to ascertain whether overspeeding or any technical fault led to the crash.

Preliminary inquiry indicated that the bus driver’s handling of the vehicle may have reduced the impact on the passenger section, police said.