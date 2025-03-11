Speeding car crashes into electric pole near Gandipet; MGIT student killed, four injured

Hyderabad: A tragic accident claimed the life of an MGIT College engineering student when a speeding car crashed into an electric pole near the Gandipet movie towers on Tuesday.

The driver, identified as Srikar, died on the spot, while passengers Hema Sai, Vivek Sujan, Karthikeya, and Harsha sustained injuries and were rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

The incident occurred while the students were traveling from Narsingi towards Neopolis. Eyewitnesses reported that the vehicle was moving at a high speed, which likely contributed to the severity of the crash. The car was left heavily damaged.

Narsingi police have launched an investigation into the accident.