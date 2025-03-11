 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Speeding car crashes into electric pole near Gandipet; MGIT student killed, four injured

Telangana
DC Web Desk
11 March 2025 7:06 PM IST

The driver, identified as Srikar, died on the spot.

Speeding car crashes into electric pole near Gandipet; MGIT student killed, four injured
x
Representational image

Hyderabad: A tragic accident claimed the life of an MGIT College engineering student when a speeding car crashed into an electric pole near the Gandipet movie towers on Tuesday.

The driver, identified as Srikar, died on the spot, while passengers Hema Sai, Vivek Sujan, Karthikeya, and Harsha sustained injuries and were rushed to a local hospital for treatment.
The incident occurred while the students were traveling from Narsingi towards Neopolis. Eyewitnesses reported that the vehicle was moving at a high speed, which likely contributed to the severity of the crash. The car was left heavily damaged.
Narsingi police have launched an investigation into the accident.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
hyderabad 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Web Desk
About the AuthorDC Web Desk

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X