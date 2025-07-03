Speed Up Vehicle Repairs: GHMC chief

Hyderabad:Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner R.V. Karnan on Thursday directed officials to ensure that vehicle repair yards are clean and well-maintained.



During an inspection of the GHMC vehicle repair shed at Kavadi Guda, Karnan instructed staff to speed up repairs and return vehicles to service promptly. At the Khairatabad vehicle parking shed, he emphasised cleanliness and proper upkeep.

He also directed officials to repair mobile toilet vehicles and keep them ready for use. “These vehicles should be operational and available whenever needed,” he said.

HYDRAA chief flags encroachments

Hyderabad:HYDRAA commissioner A.V. Ranganath inspected flood water channels, lakes and waterlogging points in Jeedimetla and Yapral on Thursday and directed officials to clear encroachments and restore natural drainage paths.



At Jeedimetla’s Fox Sagar lake, Ranganath noted that a 30-foot-wide floodwater line had narrowed significantly as it passed through colonies and slums, causing severe waterlogging. Drone surveys revealed that a 40-metre drainage line had been reduced to 20 metres, worsening flooding in Fatehnagar and Balanagar slums.



He instructed officials to remove encroachments, along with accumulated soil and silt, from these lines.



At Nagi Reddy Kunta in Yapral, he observed that over 6 acres of the 15-acre lake had been encroached. He ordered immediate clearance of dumped soil and illegal structures blocking the drainage line, which is meant to carry excess water from Nagi Reddy Kunta to Kapra Lake. Unchecked, this blockage poses a serious flood risk to surrounding residential areas.



Digital harassment is workplace abuse: CJ



Hyderabad:Acting Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court Justice Sujoy Paul underscored the need to remain vigilant against gender bias and to uphold dignity and equality for all individuals, regardless of gender identity.



He emphasised that in today’s evolving work environment, harassment through digital platforms — such as emails, video calls or messages — also qualifies as workplace harassment. “Employers, including judicial institutions, carry a lasting responsibility to prevent and address such conduct,” he said.

Justice Paul was speaking at a programme organised on Wednesday by the High Court’s Gender Sensitisation and Internal Complaints Committee, which was constituted in 2023 to address gender-based complaints within the court premises. The committee includes Justices T. Madhavi Devi and Juvvadi Sridevi, along with senior women advocates.

As the committee completed two years, it recognised and awarded advocates who actively contributed to its work in addressing gender-based violence and promoting sensitisation on court premises.

10 SIs Transferred In Kamareddy

Kamareddy:Ten police sub-inspectors have been reassigned across Kamareddy district and posted to various stations.

Four officers were moved from the vacancy reserve to specific stations, while two others were transferred from their posts into the vacancy reserve. SP M. Rajesh Chandra personally oversaw the reassignments to ensure that all officers were appropriately placed.





Ramchander takes charge tomorrow

Hyderabad:Newly elected Telangana BJP president N. Ramchander Rao will formally assume office on July 5, party state general secretary G. Premender Reddy said on Thursday.



Rao will begin the day with a visit to the Telangana Martyrs’ Memorial at Gun Park, opposite the Assembly, before heading to the party headquarters in Nampally. He is scheduled to take charge as the state BJP president at 10 am.

Several national and state BJP leaders, elected representatives and party workers are expected to attend the ceremony. Later, Rao will visit the Bhagyalakshmi temple at Charminar to offer prayers, Premender Reddy said.

Sangareddy SI dies in road mishap

Hyderabad:A sub-inspector from the Filmnagar police station, M. Rajeswar Goud, died in a road accident on Thursday while returning home after duty. According to police, Rajeswar had completed bandobast duties at the Balkampet temple and was travelling to his native place in Sangareddy by car. When the vehicle entered the Sangareddy rural police limits, a truck collided with it, killing the SI on the spot.



INCOIS pushes for zero waste

Hyderabad:The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) hosted a workshop on “Strategies and Practices Towards a Zero Waste Organisation” as part of Swachhata Pakhwada 2025, focusing on sustainable practices and environmental responsibility.

Held at the plenary hall in Atal Bhavan, the event brought together INCOIS staff, environmental experts and sustainability advocates. Topics included health and environmental impacts of waste, hazardous and e-waste management, wet waste processing and composting.

Speakers such as Prof. Raju Kanchibhotla, Rhitika Chawla, G.N. Padmaja, Kanika and Sheetal Parmar shared practical insights and frameworks for institutional sustainability.

INCOIS director Dr Sudheer Joseph said, “INCOIS is not just a centre for ocean information but also a platform for sustainability innovation. Our actions must mirror our scientific values.” The INCOIS staff took a Swachhata Pledge to strengthen their commitment to a zero-waste, environmentally responsible workplace.