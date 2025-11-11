Speed Up Tadicherla Coal Land Acquisition, Naveen Mittal Tells Officials

WARANGAL: Principal secretary (energy) Naveen Mittal has directed officials to immediately complete the land acquisition required for the Tadicherla-1 Coal Block Open Cast Mine.

Mittal, accompanied by Genco CMD Harish, district collector Rahul Sharma, and senior thermal and coal officials, inspected operations at the Tadicherla-1 mine during his visit to Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Tuesday.

The team reviewed mining activity, production processes, safety systems, environmental safeguards, the proposed relocation area for Tadicherla village, the machinery yard, and the feeder breaker.

Following the inspection, the Principal Secretary held a review meeting and sought updates on compensation distribution and Relief and Rehabilitation (R&R) measures for displaced families, stressing transparent and speedy execution.

Mittal later reviewed progress on the proposed conveyor belt from Tadicherla to Kothagudem Thermal Power Project (KTPP). Officials briefed him on land acquisition, route plans, security, and maintenance. The conveyor, once completed, is expected to reduce road-transport load and streamline coal movement.

He also instructed officials to take immediate steps to establish a 28-MW solar plant at KTPP to ensure uninterrupted power supply in the coming days.

Thermal director Rajashekar Reddy, Coal Director Ragya, ED Laxmaiah, KTPP CE Prakash, SE Muthyal Rao, Additional Collector Ashok Kumar, Electricity SE Malchur Naik, and Tahsildar Ravi Kumar were present.