Special trains for Diwali and Chhath season

Hyderabad: South Central Railway has announced special trains to meet the demand of passengers going to their hometowns for Diwali and Chhath in the next two weeks.

The SCR will run six special trains between Secunderabad and Gorakhpur. Train 07175 will leave Secunderabad at 9 pm on October 29, November 5 and 12. Train 07176 will leave Gorakhpur at 8.10 am on October 31, November 7 and 14 and reach Secunderabad at 3.30 pm the next day.

Six special services will be run between Sanathnagar and Raipur. Train 07023 will leave Sanathnagar at 9 pm on October 31, November 7 and 14. Train 07024 will leave Raipur on November 1, 8 and 15 at 4.45 pm.