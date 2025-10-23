Special Pujas, Deepalankaram Mark Kathika Masam at Kaleshwaram

WARANGAL: The authorities of Sri Kaleshwara Mukteswara Swamy Temple have announced a month-long schedule of special religious programmes and services to be held during the holy month of Karthika Masam, from October 22 to November 20, at Kaleshwaram in Mahadevpur mandal, Jayashankar Bhupalpally district.

The special pujas include Rudrabhishekam and Kumkumarchana twice a day, from 8.30 am to 1.30 pm and again from 4 pm to 6 pm. Additionally, throughout Karthika Masam, Laksha Bilvarchana will be performed daily from 6.30 am to 8.30 am, along with the lighting of the Akasha Deepam.

Several major events are planned for auspicious days. The Sahasra Deepalankarana Seva will be held on all five Mondays of the month and also on Vaikuntha Chaturdashi, November 4, at 6 pm. The temple will provide devotees with free earthen lamps, wicks, and oil for the occasion. The evening will feature Bhajan and Pravachanam sessions at 8 pm, followed by Ksheera Abhishekam to the presiding deities at 11 pm, culminating in the Lingodbhava Puja.

On November 5 (Full Moon Day), mass Satyanarayana Swamy Vratams will begin at 4 pm, followed by the traditional Jwala Thoranam at 7 pm. On Monday, November 17, during the Pradosham period, special Abhishekam and Alankaranam will be performed for Nandeeshwara.

Other key rituals include Laksha Vattula Puja in the mornings and Godavari Harathi every evening. The temple authorities have also planned cultural programmes throughout the month at the temple premises.



