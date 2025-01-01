Special officers' rule in Telangana villages worse: BJP

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP general secretary Dr Kasam Venkateshwarlu charged that the villages under the rule of special officers have been witnessing dark ages with stagnated drains, intensive mosquito menace, poor health conditions, dried saplings of Haritha Haram during the Congress government’s one-year rule.

Addressing a press conference along with official spokespersons Rani Rudrama and Sriramulu Yadav, Venkateshwarlu said that former sarpanchs have been facing a tough time due to non-clearance of their pending bills even after one year.

The government has claimed to conduct the local body elections before the Sankranti festival and implement 42 per cent reservations for BCs, but made no progress on that promise so far, he said.

He said the Congress government claimed to waive `41,000-crore loans of farmers, but restricted it to just `22,000 crore. With the dues of the first and second installments, the state government has to pay `26,000 crore to farmers under Rythu Bharosa. The action of HYDRAA has failed to fix the boundaries of even a single water body so far, he remarked.

The BJP leader also charged that the government promised to provide a majority of nominated posts to BCs but only gave 11 nominated posts to BCs, SCs and STs among the 56 posts nominated so far.

Cong. failed to deliver poll promises: Bandi

Hyderabad: Union minister of state for home Bandi Sanjay Kumar criticised the Congress government has failed to fulfill promises made during the Assembly elections and made the lives of Telangana people hell.

In his social media post on X, the minister claimed the people had experienced hardship over the past 12 months due to agrarian distress, suicides by auto drivers, rising unemployment, poor conditions in residential schools, atrocities by HYDRAA, plans to mint money from the Musi project, contractors’ corruption and unfulfilled election promises.