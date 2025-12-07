Special Flights, Helicopters to Ferry Meet Delegates

Hyderabad:Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka stated that 154 delegates from 44 countries across six continents were participating in the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025, set to be held at Bharat Future City on December 8 and 9. Of these, 46 delegates are from the United States.



Expressing hope that ongoing airline connectivity issues would ease by then, Bhatti said alternative arrangements would be made if any challenges arose. If important dignitaries faced travel difficulties, special flights and helicopters will be arranged, Bhatti said.



Addressing a press conference at Praja Bhavan on Saturday, Bhatti said that the government was organising summit as an exclusive economic event. The objective, he said, was to build a $3-trillion Telangana economy by 2047.



The vision document for this initiative has been prepared with the guidance and suggestions of Niti Aayog and ISB–Hyderabad. The document was drafted collectively by the Cabinet under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.



He said the summit would be inaugurated at 1.30 pm on December 8 by Governor Jishnu Dev Varma. Many world-renowned economists will address the summit.



On the first day, speakers include Abhijit Banerjee, Eric Swider (Trump Media & Technology Group), Minister D Sridhar Babu, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar, Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi, industrialist Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Union minister G. Kishan Reddy, and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti himself. The Chief Minister will deliver a keynote address at 2.30 pm.



He said that following the inaugural session, multiple department-specific sessions will be held. Sessions will run from 3 pm to 4 pm, featuring the respective ministers, principal secretaries, and subject experts.



Similar sessions will continue on the second day, December 9, starting at 9 am and concluding with the closing ceremony at 6 pm. Details of the dignitaries attending the closing ceremony will be announced in a day.



All political parties were being invited to the event, and officials are personally reaching out to extend invitations. The Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and other ministers have visited key leaders to invite them, he said. Invitations have also been extended to all states.