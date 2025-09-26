Special Children Celebrate Deendayal Jayanti in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: Deendayal Upadhyay Jayanti was celebrated with great enthusiasm by specially-abled children at the Sneha Society for Rural Reconstruction in Nizamabad on Thursday. Nizamabad Urban MLA Dhanpal Suryanarayana Gupta, who attended the event as the chief guest, paid floral tributes to the portrait of Deendayal at its school for the differently-abled and hailed him as a visionary leader who dedicated his life to the nation. He highlighted Deendayal’s contributions through works like Integral Humanism and his advocacy of the Antyodaya principle, which focuses on uplifting the poorest sections of society. The MLA also recalled leaders such as Syama Prasad Mukherjee, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, L.K. Advani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their role in shaping India’s development. He encouraged specially-abled children not to lose heart, noting that they were excelling in academics and cultural fields with the support of organisations like Sneha Society. District Education Officer (DEO) Ashok, presiding as honorary president, said the Central government was extending assistance to voluntary organisations under the Deendayal Disabled Rehabilitation Scheme. He commended the Sneha Society for instilling confidence in differently-abled children and enabling them to grow on par with others. To mark the occasion, essay writing, elocution, drawing and singing competitions were conducted in both regular and special schools. Cultural programmes and yoga demonstrations by specially-abled children drew wide appreciation. Prizes were presented to winners, while all participants in cultural events received cash awards. The event was attended by Nizamabad North MEO Venkata Narayana Goud, Sneha Society secretary S. Siddaiah, executive committee members Veeresham and Ramanareddy, Labs Association president Anand Rao, school principal S. Jyothi and Rajeshwari.