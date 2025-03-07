Special Camps in Hyderabad for Disabled, Senior Citizens’ Aid

Hyderabad:Special camps will be held at four places in the city from March 10 to distribute assistive devices for persons with disabilities and senior citizens. These camps are being organised by the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) with support from the State Bank of India (SBI) as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.

Hyderabad collector Anudeep Durisetty announced that the camps will be held at Amberpet (March 10, municipal ground), Secunderabad (March 11, opp. Gandhi Hospital), Khairatabad (March 12, community hall) and Sitaphalmandi (March 13, multipurpose function hall).



Applicants must bring disability certificate showing a minimum of 40 per cent disability, income certificate, white ration card or certificate from a public representative, Aadhaar card, and a UDID card. If they do not have a UDID card, they must provide their UDID registration number.