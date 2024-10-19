Special Branch Plays Key Role in Government’s Decision Making, Says C.V. Anand

Hyderabad: Describing the Special Branch as a very important wing in the police department, Hyderabad police commissioner C.V. Anand on Friday asked the staff of the specialised wing to secure information from field level.

During a review meeting with the officers and staff at the Command Control Centre with the authorities and staff of the seven zones, the commissioner said the actions of the superiors will be based on the information provided by the Special Branch.

He asked the staff of the special branch to be constantly on alert and suggested that they focus on information at the field level.

“Some people think that duties in the special branch are punishment, but don't think that way. The staff shall work with dedication as long as they work in the Special Branch and this experience will be very useful during their entire service period in the police department," Anand said.