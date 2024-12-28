 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Special Assembly session on Monday to pay homage to Manmohan Singh

Telangana
DC Correspondent
28 Dec 2024 3:26 PM IST
Special Assembly session on Monday to pay homage to Manmohan Singh
x
Telangana Legislative Assembly

Hyderabad: The Telangana Legislative Assembly will have a special sitting on Monday, December 30, the Legislature Secretariat announced on Saturday.

According to a letter from the secretariat to all the MLAs, the session will convene at 10 a.m. on Monday, and has been called for by the Speaker.
The session was called for to pay homage to former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away on Thursday.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Telangana Legislative Assembly Special Session Manmohan Singh 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick