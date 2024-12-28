Special Assembly session on Monday to pay homage to Manmohan Singh

Hyderabad: The Telangana Legislative Assembly will have a special sitting on Monday, December 30, the Legislature Secretariat announced on Saturday.

According to a letter from the secretariat to all the MLAs, the session will convene at 10 a.m. on Monday, and has been called for by the Speaker.

The session was called for to pay homage to former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away on Thursday.



