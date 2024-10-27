Special App to select Indiramma beneficiaries: Ponguleti

Hyderabad:Revenue and housing minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said the state government would launch a dedicated mobile application (app) next week to ensure a transparent process to select beneficiaries of the Indiramma housing scheme. He was speaking at a review meeting with senior officials at the Secretariat.

The minister said the app’s primary goal is to create a fair selection process and offer support to eligible individuals without political or regional bias. “This app will help us maintain transparency at every stage,” he stated.

The app, designed to be user-friendly, will include a Telugu version to cater to the rural population. Housing secretary Jyoti Buddha Prakash and senior officials participated in the meeting and gave feedback to refine the app before its launch.