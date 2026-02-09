Speakers Fall Silent, Police Heighten Vigil

Hyderabad: Political campaigning for the February 11 municipal polls concluded across Telangana at 5 pm on Monday, with the silence period taking effect in 32 districts that cover municipalities and municipal corporations.

The State Election Commission (SEC) warned political parties and contesting candidates against sending messages through mobile phones or social media platforms, stating that such activity would constitute a violation of Section 209(2) of the Telangana Municipalities Act.

Officials said criminal cases would be registered against those posting or sharing hateful, provocative or misleading content on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and WhatsApp, including group administrators.

The SEC received several complaints on content posted on social media, including messages stating that “Goddess Lakshmi Devi will knock your door and be awake”. Sources said the poll panel directed police and other agencies to take action after verification of such content in poll-bound areas.

With the campaign period ended, contesting candidates and political parties held meetings with senior leaders to finalise plans for mobilising voters to polling centres during the crucial polling phase.

Officials seized cash and liquor at various locations on Monday. In Medak district, police conducted raids on an illegally operating belt shop at Kuknoorpalli police limits and seized liquor being sold to customers.

In Mancherial district, police seized Rs.1.5 lakh in cash allegedly belonging to the BRS candidate from Chennur, Gurram Uma Rani. Her close associate, P Srinivas, was reportedly carrying the amount to influence voters. Police seized the cash and registered a case.

Heavy police deployment for the smooth conduct of municipal and corporation elections, security checks have been intensified across several urban local bodies and prohibitory orders imposed.

Nagarkurnool superintendent of police Sangram Singh G. Patil warned that strict legal action would be taken against anyone violating the model code of conduct. In Suryapet, police conducted a flag march through sensitive areas. Similar flag marches were held in Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda, Karimnagar, Warangal, Ramagundam, Nizamabad and other towns.

Total: 2,996 wards in seven corporations and 116 municipalities

14 ward members elected unopposed, 12 from Congress, two from BRS.

Polling: 2,982 wards.

Candidates: 12,944.

Corporations: Karimnagar, Ramagundam, Nizamabad, Mahbubnagar, Mancherial, Kothagudem and Nalgonda.

Candidates:

Congress: 2,948

BRS: 2,878

BJP: 2,634

Jana Sena: 332

AIFB: 288

AIMIM: 282

BSP: 213

CPI: 168

CPM: 128

AAP: 38

IUML: 9

Other registered parties: 240

Independents: 2,786