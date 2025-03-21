Speakers dwell on ‘cyber hygiene’ to outsmart crooks

Hyderabad:A lecture on “Becoming cyber black belt. Simple cyber hygiene steps to outsmart cyber criminals” was organized by the vigilance branch of the South Central Railway (SCR), wherein increasing attack by the cyber fraudsters and how to address those issues, were discussed threadbare.

The key note speaker of the event, Anish Prasad, IPS, who is also the executive director of the vigilance, department of the Railway Board, spoke on the network of cyber fraudsters and precautions to be taken. The other speakers said that there was a necessity to protect our data from the fraudsters in the current scenario and urged that password security is a must to avoid any loss or setbacks. The speakers also highlighted that ‘cyber security’ and ‘hygiene’ is the need of the hour. “With the increased usage of Internet in different fields, including areas such as mass consumption like the railway ticketing system — it becomes all the more important to remain vigilant,” they said.

The participants were given insight into various aspects of the operation of ‘mule accounts’, protection from ‘digital arrests’, ‘cyber attacks’, ‘cryptocurrencies’, ‘Darknet’ , ‘Deep Web’ and cyber laws. The participants were also given tips to maintain ‘cyber hygiene’ in their personal lives, protection from the crooks, as well as data security at workplaces and others.