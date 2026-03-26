Speaker Pulls Up Housing Minister, Asks Why His Advice Was Not Heeded

Hyderabad: Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar on Wednesday gently chided revenue and housing minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy for not heeding his advice on the minister holding a detailed review with all MLAs on the implementation of the Indiramma Illu programme of the government.

Intervening during the Question Hour when members were posing questions to the minister on various aspects of the housing programme of the present government, the Speaker pointed out that during the last session of the Assembly, he had asked the minister to have a meeting with all MLAs, to address their concerns and issues on the housing schemes. Pointing out to the slew of questions, the Speaker said, “Had my suggestion been followed, this situation would not have arisen. The meeting can be held in the Committee Hall in the Assembly.”

After the minister replied to the queries from the members, the Speaker once again nudged Srinivas Reddy on meeting with all MLAs, following which the housing minister said he will meet with MLAs from each of the erstwhile unified districts after the end of the ongoing Budget session of the Assembly.