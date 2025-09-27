Speaker Gaddam Prasad to Hear Turncoat MLAs Case on Monday

Hyderabad: The case of MLAs who won on BRS tickets and later allegedly joined the Congress is set to move forward with Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar scheduled to start hearings on the BRS disqualification petitions on Monday and Wednesday. The hearings will begin at 11 am and end at 4 pm.

The hearings, under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, will see the Speaker hear the two sides and cases filed by BRS MLAs against T. Prakash Goud, Kale Yadaiah, Gudem Mahipal Reddy, and Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, accused by the BRS of joining the Congress party.

On Monday, lawyers representing the four alleged turncoat MLAs will cross-examine the complainant BRS MLAs Dr Kalvakuntla Sanjay, who lodged the complaint against Goud, Chinta Prabhakar who complained against Yadaiah, and Mahipal Reddy, and Palla Rajeshwar Reddy who petitioned seeking disqualification of Krishna Mohan Reddy.

On the second day of the hearings on October 1, lawyers representing the complainant MLAs will cross examine the alleged turncoat MLAs, according to the schedule for the hearings released on Saturday by the Assembly Secretariat.

It may be recalled that in July, the Supreme Court, hearing a petition from the BRS against the turncoat MLAs, had set a three-month deadline, which ends on October 25, for the Speaker to take action on the petitions he received seeking the disqualification of the MLAs who won on BRS tickets but were alleged to have later joined the Congress.