Speaker Dismisses Pleas Against Danam, Kadiyam

Hyderabad: Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar has dismissed the disqualification petitions filed by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) against two of its MLAs, Danam Nagender and Kadiyam Srihari, who were accused of switching allegiance to the ruling Congress.

With this decision, the Speaker has now rejected petitions against all 10 BRS legislators who were alleged to have shifted loyalties to the Congress in 2024.

Earlier, in December 2025, the Speaker dismissed disqualification petitions against five MLAs — Tellam Venkat Rao, Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, T. Prakash Goud, Gudem Mahipal Reddy, and Arekapudi Gandhi.

He later dismissed the petitions against Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Kale Yadaiah on January 15, followed by the rejection of a petition against Sanjay Kumar on February 4.

In all the cases, the Speaker ruled that the petitioners had failed to produce evidence proving that the MLAs had defected to the Congress, making it clear that the provisions of the Anti-Defection Act could not be applied.

The BRS had alleged that the 10 MLAs had openly joined the Congress and even sat on the Treasury Benches in the Assembly. However, the legislators denied the charge, stating that they had only met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to seek funds for the development of their constituencies.

Meanwhile, on February 6, the Supreme Court had given the Speaker a final opportunity to decide the remaining disqualification petitions against the BRS MLAs.