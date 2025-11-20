Speaker Concludes Hearings on BRS Disqualification Pleas

Hyderabad:Speaker G. Prasad Kumar on Thursday concluded hearings on the BRS’ disqualification proceedings alleging that eight of its MLAs had joined the Congress after winning on party tickets. Two other MLAs, Danam Nagender and Kadiam Srihari, who are facing similar charges did not respond to earlier notices issued by the Speaker and were sent fresh notices to present their case.

On Thursday, the Speaker concluded hearings related to charges on eight MLAs — Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Tellam Venkatrao, Arekapudi Gandhi, Kale Yadaiah, Gudem Mahipal Reddy, Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy and Dr Sanjay Kumar — and reserved his decision on the BRS’ petitions. It is expected that Nagender and Srihari will respond to the notices soon.



The BRS has been alleging that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was instrumental in “inviting” 10 BRS MLAs into the Congress’ fold, and presented what it said was evidence to the Speaker to buttress its argument that all the 10 alleged turncoats must be removed as MLAs under the provisions of the anti-defection law.



The eight MLAs who attended the hearings, are learnt to have countered the BRS’ charges and made their case that they did not join the Congress as alleged by the BRS and that their interactions with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy were related to discussions related to developments of their constituencies — and the BRS portrayal of the meetings as them ‘joining’ the Congress were incorrect.