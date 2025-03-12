‘Sparkling Cyberabad’ lifts 24,000 Liters of Dry Litter in Just One Month

Hyderabad: In a significant step towards reducing urban waste in Cyberabad, Inorbit Malls’ ‘Sparkling Cyberabad’ initiative, launched in partnership with Nirmaan NGO and supported by GHMC Serilingampally, has successfully lifted 24,000 liters of dry litter including plastic waste, paper waste, and other in just one month i.e., February 2025. This milestone comes within a short span of the initiative’s launch in January.

The initiative introduced six automated electric litter pickup machines as part of Inorbit Malls’ CSR environmental program. These machines, currently operating within a 4 km radius of Inorbit Mall, provide an eco-friendly and automated solution for efficient litter collection.

The management of Inorbit Malls, on Tuesday said that between February 1, 2025, and February 28, 2025, they were overwhelmed to witness the impact of automated electric litter pickup machines. These machines have been strategically deployed in high-traffic locations to enhance sanitation and cleanliness in the city.

The report highlights that these machines are actively operating in high-traffic areas, including Kondapur (Botanical Garden), Madhapur (Inorbit Mall, Durgam Cheruvu Park), Hitech City (Shilparamam Park, Hitech City food streets, Hitex Arch), and Gachibowli (DLF Street food area, Raidurg Metro Station). Operating six days a week, these machines play a crucial role in maintaining cleaner parks, tech hubs, and public spaces, significantly improving the environment for both residents and visitors.