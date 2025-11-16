SP Warns Against Realty Lotteries In Suryapet

NALGONDA: Suryapet district police superintendent K. Narasimha on Sunday warned that strict action would be taken against anyone cheating people by conducting lucky lotteries for real estate properties.

He issued the caution after several realtors and property owners began offering lucky draws for houses and open plots by selling coupons at fixed prices.

Narasimha said it had come to his notice that some realtors were organising these lotteries in the district using catchy slogans like “1000 kattu, flat pattu,” which amounts to a crime under the law. They were also circulating UPI scan codes on social media to sell coupons, creating scope for financial fraud.

He added that the police have identified some organisers and warned them. He appealed to the public not to fall for such schemes and not to pay money for these fraudulent lotteries.