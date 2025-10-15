 Top
SP: TTI to Focus on Drunken Drive Counselling

Telangana
Narender Pulloor
15 Oct 2025 12:58 AM IST

The SP suggested that people strictly follow traffic rules and take necessary precautions to prevent road accidents.

Superintendent of Police M. Rajesh Chandra visited the TTI building located beside NH-44 near the Kamareddy district headquarters on Tuesday. (Image: X)

Kamareddy: Superintendent of Police M. Rajesh Chandra stated that the Traffic Training Institute (TTI) will be utilized for counseling individuals involved in drunk-and-drive cases, and it will also be used to create awareness among minors caught driving.

He visited the TTI building located beside NH-44 near the Kamareddy district headquarters on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, the SP said the centre will play a crucial role in raising public awareness about road safety and will also conduct programmes to provide training on traffic rules, as well as implement measures to control road accidents. The SP suggested that people strictly follow traffic rules and take necessary precautions to prevent road accidents.

