SP: TTI to Focus on Drunken Drive Counselling

Kamareddy: Superintendent of Police M. Rajesh Chandra stated that the Traffic Training Institute (TTI) will be utilized for counseling individuals involved in drunk-and-drive cases, and it will also be used to create awareness among minors caught driving.

He visited the TTI building located beside NH-44 near the Kamareddy district headquarters on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, the SP said the centre will play a crucial role in raising public awareness about road safety and will also conduct programmes to provide training on traffic rules, as well as implement measures to control road accidents. The SP suggested that people strictly follow traffic rules and take necessary precautions to prevent road accidents.