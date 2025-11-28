SP Balasubrahmanyam's Statue To Be Unveiled At Ravindra Bharathi

Hyderabad: Final preparations are underway for the installation of the statue of legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam at Ravindra Bharathi, a popular cultural center in Hyderabad.

Telangana State Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao visited Ravindra Bharathi along with senior actor and Balasubrahmanyam's brother-in-law, Subhalekha Sudhakar, to inspect the arrangements for the statue installation, official sources said. The Minister inspected the site where the statue will be unveiled and made several suggestions to officials, as shared through his posts on X.



SP Balu, as he was fondly known, passed away on September 25, 2020, in Chennai, at the age of 74, due to COVID-19 complications.