 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

SP Balasubrahmanyam's Statue To Be Unveiled At Ravindra Bharathi

Telangana
28 Nov 2025 3:16 PM IST

The Telangana State government agreed to install a statue of legendary singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam at Ravindra Bharathi.

SP Balasubrahmanyams Statue To Be Unveiled At Ravindra Bharathi
x
State Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao visited Ravindra Bharathi along with SP Balu's brother-in-law, Subhalekha Sudhakar. Image Source X (@jupallyk_rao)

Hyderabad: Final preparations are underway for the installation of the statue of legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam at Ravindra Bharathi, a popular cultural center in Hyderabad.

Telangana State Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao visited Ravindra Bharathi along with senior actor and Balasubrahmanyam's brother-in-law, Subhalekha Sudhakar, to inspect the arrangements for the statue installation, official sources said.
The Minister inspected the site where the statue will be unveiled and made several suggestions to officials, as shared through his posts on X.

SP Balu, as he was fondly known, passed away on September 25, 2020, in Chennai, at the age of 74, due to COVID-19 complications.
The State government, under the aegis of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, had agreed to install the statue in June, following a request from the Music Culture Association.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
SP Balasubrahmanyam ravindra bharathi Ravindra Bharathi Hyderabad Jupally Krishna Rao 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X