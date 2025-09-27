Soya Crop Sprouting In Fields Before Harvest Due To Continuous Rain

ADILABAD: The soya and cotton crops have suffered severe damage due to incessant rains in the erstwhile Adilabad district. Soybean plants are sprouting in the fields before harvest, while continuous rainfall has left crops soaked for several days.

Farmers are now pinning their hopes on sunlight and a long dry spell to save their standing crops and minimise yield loss.

According to agriculture officials, soya is cultivated on 60,000 acres, while cotton covers 4.3 lakh acres in Adilabad district. District agriculture officer Sridhar Swamy said soybean is sprouting on plants before harvest and cotton bolls are rotting due to the nonstop rains. The worst-affected mandals include Bela, Jainad, Talamadugu, Bhoraj, Sathnala, and Adilabad Rural.

Officials estimate a 25 per cent drop in cotton yield this season due to bad weather, as farmers are unable to spray insecticides on the crop. Cotton yields in black soil areas are expected to decline more sharply due to water stagnation and high moisture, compared to red soils where drainage is better.

The average cotton yield of 8-9 quintals per acre is projected to fall to about 6 quintals. However, this season the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) has announced procurement of 13 quintals per acre, unlike last year.

Farmer Diwakar of Shamshabad in Bela mandal said soybean sprouted before harvest due to rains, leaving him helpless. “Only sunlight can save our standing crops,” he added.