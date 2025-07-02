Southwest Monsoon Gains Pace in Telangana

Hyderabad: After nearly a month-long lull, the southwest monsoon has picked up again in Telangana, with moderate to heavy rainfall recorded in multiple districts over the past 48 hours. According to Telangana Development Planning Society (TDPS) data, Kamareddy’s Gandhari mandal recorded the highest rainfall on Tuesday, logging 55.5 mm, followed closely by Ranga Reddy’s Mangalpalle in Ibrahimpatnam at 51 mm.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, has issued a fresh alert for heavy rainfall in ten districts - Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam and Medak, over the next three days. Kamareddy, which has already seen heavy rain, is also on the warning list.

According to TDPS data, Ranga Reddy district witnessed multiple rainfall hotspots on Tuesday, including IDOC Kongarkalan (47.5 mm), Mamidipalle in Balapur (45 mm) and Airport area (42.5 mm). Several other locations across Hanumakonda, Mulugu, Warangal, Jagtial and Rajanna Sircilla reported between 37.5 mm to 46.5 mm of rain. All these fall under the “heavy” category according to the IMD classifications.

In Hyderabad, rain remained moderate with scattered spells. Localities such as BHEL (27.3 mm), Tolichowki (26.4 mm) and Musheerabad (24.8 mm) recorded the highest rainfall in the city over the past 24 hours. The weather is expected to remain cloudy with intermittent light to moderate rain and strong surface winds ranging from 30 to 40 kmph.

A low-pressure area over Odisha and surrounding states is driving the rainfall activity. According to IMD-Hyderabad, thunderstorm activity with lightning and gusty winds is likely across Telangana during this spell.

Tuesday’s rainfall from other districts includes 63.3 mm in Wargal (Siddipet), 61.5 mm in Dandepally (Mancherial) and 58.8 mm in Gummadidala (Sangareddy). Even districts that didn’t feature on Tuesday’s top 20 rainfall list saw decent downpour.