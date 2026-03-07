Southern Discom Sees Peak Load Surge

Hyderabad: Escalating agricultural needs during the Rabi crop season, coupled with rising temperatures driving household, commercial and industrial consumption, pushed electricity demand to record levels in the Southern Power Discom limits on Friday.

The state’s total demand stood at 18,139 MW on March 3. On Friday, the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGSPDCL) recorded a peak of 11,129 MW in its jurisdiction — surpassing last year’s peak of 10,310 MW. Greater Hyderabad also saw usage spike sharply, hitting a record 4,421 MW on March 3.

TGSPDCL CMD Jitesh V. Patil said all-time peak records from last year have already been eclipsed in the first week of March. Districts with higher agricultural activity saw significant jumps, including Nalgonda at 2,459 MW, Mahabubnagar at 2,326 MW and Medak at 2,181 MW.

To ensure uninterrupted supply amid the surge, TGSPDCL has directed field officials to continuously monitor loads on 33 kV/11 kV feeders and substation transformers.