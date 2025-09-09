Southern Command Army Commander Visits Key Defence Industries in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Southern Command, Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, visited key defence industries, Adani Defence and Aerospace, and Zen Technologies in Hyderabad.

He appreciated their pivotal role in advanced defence manufacturing and research and development, aligning with the national vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

At Zen Technologies, the Army Commander was presented with a cutting-edge display featuring Counter-Drone solutions, Loiter Munitions, Remote-Controlled Weapon Systems, Tactical Engagement systems, Advanced Combat Training simulators, and Containerised Small Arms Ranges.

The Army Commander also visited Adani Defence and Aerospace, where he was briefed on the company’s diverse portfolio, including advanced UAVs, drones, counter-drone systems, missiles, small arms, defence electronics, and ammunition manufacturing capabilities.

The Army Commander lauded these industries’ role in advancing self-reliance, defence manufacturing and positioning Hyderabad as a hub of defence tech excellence. He reaffirmed the Indian Army’s focus on Tech Absorption through robust defence-industry collaborations and emphasised on the importance of industry–academia–military partnership, encouraging innovation, entrepreneurship, and research-driven solutions that ensure that the Armed Forces remain equipped to counter evolving security challenges.

The visit underscored the Indian Army’s commitment towards collaborating with the defence ecosystem to strengthen indigenous capability development and encourage Atmanirbharta.