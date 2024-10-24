South Korea Inspires Telangana Govt to Develop Smart Cities

Seoul (South Korea): The Telangana government is planning to develop smart cities modelled after South Korea's international smart cities — Songdo, Yeongjong, and Cheongna. This initiative is part of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy's ambitious "Fourth City" project aimed at transforming the outskirts of Hyderabad into a hub of modern urban development.

A delegation led by Telangana ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Ponnam Prabhakar, alongside senior officials, who are currently touring South Korea, visited three international smart cities to assess the infrastructure of these cutting-edge cities.

The visit, which took place on Wednesday, included stops in Songdo, Yeongjong, and Cheongna, all located within the Incheon Free Economic Zone. This economic zone, established in 2003, has been a cornerstone of South Korea's economic advancement, with a focus on IT, biotechnology, finance, logistics, and tourism.

South Korean officials briefed the Telangana delegation about three international smart cities. Cheongna International City, which has a population of 98,060 (36,184 households), spread over 17.8 sq. km at an estimated cost of 6.58 trillion won or Rs 40,000 crore. The city was built between 2003 and 2024

The Telangana delegation also included Vem Narender Reddy, the Chief Minister's Advisor; Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, Bhongir Lok Sabha MP; MLAs Malreddy Ranga Reddy, Kale Yadaiah, V. Prakash Goud; Principal Secretary of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), M. Dana Kishore; and officials from the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation.

Songdo City has a population of 2,65,611 (104,112 households). It was built in 10 years from 2003 to 2013 with an expenditure of 21.5 trillion won or Rs 1.2 lakh crore. Similarly, Yeongjong City has a population of 1,79,982 (69,815 households). The city was spread across 51.18 sq. km. The construction started in 2003 and is expected to be completed in 2027. The project cost is estimated to be 13.31 trillion or Rs 80,000 crore.

Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy said that the Incheon Free Economic Zone has been crucial in driving South Korea's economic growth, particularly through its focus on IT and BT hubs, finance, tourism, and logistics.

Senior South Korean officials joined the Telangana team during their tour, offering insights into the successful urban planning and sustainable development models that Telangana seeks to replicate. This strategic partnership highlights Telangana's goal of elevating its urban landscape to global standards while fostering economic growth and Innovation.