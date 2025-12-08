South Asian Nations Ambassadors Enjoy Scenic Rise to Buddhavanam

Hyderabad: Ambassadors from several South Asian nations took a boat ride in the Nagarjunasagar reservoir and visited Buddhavanam, Asia’s largest Buddhist heritage theme park. They later took part in the Telangana Rising Global Summit at the Bharat Future City.

The delegation included Malaysian high commissioner Muzaffar Shabin Musthafa, Nepal’s ambassador Dr Sankar Prasad Sharma, Bhutan’s ambassador Major General Vetsop Namgyel, the Sri Lankan high commissioner Mahishini Colonne, and Chavanart Thangsumphant, ambassador of Thailand.

They were greeted with the traditional Dappu and Kolatam performances at the entrance plaza of Buddhavanam. Project special officer Mallepalli Laxmaiah briefed the delegates on the scope of Buddhavanam.

Dr E Sivanagi Reddy, CEO, Pleach India Foundation, led the delegation through major attractions including Buddhacharithavanam, the towering Acharya Nagarjuna statue, the Maha Stupa, and thematic zones. He explained the cultural, historical, and architectural significance of each structure, highlighting Telangana’s rich Buddhist heritage and the legacy of Acharya Nagarjuna associated with the region.

Laxmaiah presented audiovisuals showcasing the evolution of Buddhavanam and briefed the ambassadors on upcoming development plans aimed at positioning it as a premier global Buddhist tourism destination.