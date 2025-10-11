SOT, Keesara Cops Arrest Interstate Drug Peddler

Hyderabad: The Special Operations Team (SOT) of Malkajgiri, in coordination with the Keesara Police, arrested an interstate drug peddler who was transporting opium and poppy straw from Rajasthan to Hyderabad. The police seized 7 kilograms of opium and 2 kilograms of poppy straw, all valued at around Rs 1 crore in the illicit market.

Rachakonda police commissioner G. Sudheer Babu said the arrested individual has been identified as Lokesh Bareth (26), a native of Chittorgarh district in Rajasthan. He was apprehended near the Kundanpally ORR Rotary on Thursday.

According to the police, Bareth had travelled from Rajasthan by train, carrying the contraband packed in a leather bag and a briefcase. The seized material was divided into 12 packets of opium and four packets of poppy straw.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Bareth, who had earlier worked at a hotel in Udaipur, took to drug peddling after losing his job. He came into contact with one Jagadish Gujjar, suspected to be the main supplier and currently absconding. Bareth had earlier delivered 2 kilograms of opium near Kachiguda Railway Station in August under Gujjar’s directions.

A case has been registered under Sections 17(C) and 18(B) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Keesara police station. Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the absconding accused.

Sudheer Babu appealed to citizens to refrain from illegal activities and take collective responsibility in curbing the menace of drugs to build a drug-free society. He cautioned that consumption of opium could lead to insomnia, mental depression, physical weakness, respiratory ailments, cardiovascular problems, and organ damage affecting the heart, nervous system, liver, and kidneys.

The commissioner further reminded the public that procuring, selling, transporting, or consuming banned narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances is a serious crime, punishable with imprisonment of up to 10 years, and in severe cases, the death penalty under Section 31A of the NDPS Act.