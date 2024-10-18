 Top
SOT Arrests 5 for Selling Ganja from PG Hostel, Seizes 1.6 kg of Drugs

Telangana
DC Correspondent
17 Oct 2024 10:39 PM GMT
The police’s special operation team (SOT) arrested five persons on Wednesday night for allegedly selling ganja from a PG hostelroom under Balanagar Police Station limits.(Image: DC)

Hyderabad: The police’s special operation team (SOT) arrested five persons on Wednesday night for allegedly selling ganja from a PG hostelroom under Balanagar Police Station limits. Around 1.6 kg of ganja was recovered from their possession.

According to SOT inspector Shiva Kumar, the accused -- Ramesh, Vamshi, Rajesh and Vihari -- are all private employees.

They have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 Act.



( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

