SOPPA Seeks NMC Recognition for Anaesthesiologists

Hyderabad: The Society of Perioperative Physician Anaesthesiologists (SOPPA) has advocated for anaesthesiologists to be formally recognised as competent physicians by the National Medical Council (NMC). "We seek legal recognition through court advocacy, based on NMC's acknowledgment, to establish that anaesthesiologists are qualified to manage mild to moderate comorbid conditions," Dr Kalyani, a member of the organisation, said at a meeting on Monday.

SOPPA, India’s first society dedicated to anaesthesiologists, was founded here last year with over 120 members. Dr Sunil T. Pandya, a member of SOPPA and chief of the department of anaesthesia, perioperative medicine and critical care at AIG Hospitals, announced that SOPPA, in collaboration with AIG, would host the first Perioperative Medicine Conclave at AIG Hospitals, on March 22 and 23. The conference will bring together perioperative physicians (anaesthesiologists) from around the world to explore the evolving field of perioperative medicine, which focuses on comprehensive care for surgical patients.

"Perioperative medicine is increasingly recognised as a crucial aspect of patient care. It aims to optimise outcomes by managing medical conditions throughout the surgical process," Dr Pandya explained.

Dr Raja Narsing Rao, secretary of SOPPA, said, “Anaesthesiologists are responsible for managing a patient’s care before, during, and after surgery. They ensure the patient’s overall medical management throughout the perioperative period.”

SOPPA president Dr Satyanarayana discussed the importance of anaesthesiologists being equipped to manage common comorbid conditions, such as hypertension, diabetes, lung infections, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), both before and after surgery. "Anaesthesiologists should be able to function as perioperative physicians, extending their role beyond anaesthesia," he said.

While anaesthesiologists are inherently trained as physicians, Dr Satyanarayana noted, the practice of perioperative medicine was not standardised. In many postgraduate training programmes, curricula include case discussions and clinical scenarios related to the management of comorbid diseases, but the role of anaesthesiologists as perioperative physicians remains limited to certain institutions or individual practitioners.

Dr Narsing Rao further added, "Medications prescribed for comorbid conditions can interact with anaesthetic drugs, leading to complications," Dr Narsing Rao explained. "Anaesthesiologists can adjust dosages or modify drug regimens before surgery to prevent such issues, a crucial area that other specialists may not address."