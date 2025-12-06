SOP for Leaked Videos: Don’t Panic, Get Them Down Within One Hour

Hyderabad: She didn't post the video. But one notification changed everything. She is now afraid of the country she lives in, the college or office she walks into, and even the people she once trusted.

It was a leaked video. But the video didn’t reach her at first, it was a curious stranger messaging her on social media asking, “is this you?”. Then another: a screenshot of the video along with a message, “can you send the full video?” And later a stranger’s comment under an old post asking for sexual favours, as though the leak gave them permission.

The fear was no longer about who saw it first. It became about who all would see it next.

Leaked intimate videos – now legally described as non-consensual intimate images — don’t just violate privacy. They reshape lives, reputations and relationships. And they leave many women questioning whether trust, once broken online, can ever be repaired.

Over the past week, this pattern replayed online when rumours of a “19-minute leaked video” gained traction across platforms. Even without confirmation, a complaint, or proof of origin, Google Trends showed a breakout surge in searches, with users in Telangana looking for keywords like “full clip”, “name”, and “link”. Several women reported receiving unsolicited messages accusing them of being the person in the footage.

According to data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), over 3,600 cases of cybercrime against women (crimes centered around women) were reported across the country in 2023. Telangana recorded 120 such incidents during the same year. These crimes range from publishing/ transmitting sexually explicit material to offences like blackmailing, morphing, fake profiles, and other crimes.

Experts recommend that digital safety and immediate reporting could prevent the harm from spreading.

Police say the response mechanism has become faster. A sub-inspector with the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB), who handles submissions of complaints of leaked videos through the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP), said takedown begins immediately after they are informed about the incident.

“Depending on severity, takedown starts within 10-15 minutes to one hour once a complaint is filed. Notices go immediately to platforms or URLs,” she said, adding that Telangana receives 5-15 NCII-related complaints everyday, including leaked private content, morphed images, blackmail and impersonation.

“Most victims panic or delete accounts. The best response is to report immediately,” she said. But experts say the system can only contain the harm, not erase. “No, complete removal isn’t possible,” said Moutan Sarkar, a cybersecurity expert with a private company.

“Once even one person downloads the clip, it can resurface on mirror websites, private devices or encrypted platforms. Search engines cache links, screenshots get saved, and copies circulate offline. A takedown can remove visibility, not memory,” she added.

Sarkar said the speed of spread depends on the “first download,” calling it the true golden hour. “If the content is reported before anyone saves it, the response is cleaner. But even if a few start circulating, quick reporting on the platform can still prevent the harm. Law enforcement authorities can later work on punishing those intending to spread the content.”

She also said that StopNCII.org and ‘Take It Down’ take such complaints very seriously. “The 24-hour NCII takedown rule is enforced very sincerely. But that too depends on how fast the victim reports it.”

“They don’t remove every fringe copy, but they block repeat uploads across mainstream spaces. It’s more effective than people realise.”

Sarkar believes the next step is automation. “If AI can handle the investigation layer, which is, detect reuploads, match hashes, trigger cross-platform deletion, victims wouldn’t have to file multiple complaints or relive the trauma repeatedly.”

She also emphasised culture change. “The shift must begin with users. When people stop forwarding, when peer groups call it out, when viewers understand they are participating in a crime, that’s when the culture changes.”

Before anything goes wrong (Prevention):

Use strong passwords and enable two-factor authentication on all accounts

Keep private photos/videos in encrypted folders (device or cloud)

Avoid storing intimate content on messaging apps or shared devices

Disable auto-backup for sensitive photos/videos

Review app permissions. Revoke access to gallery, camera, mic wherever unnecessary

Avoid sharing explicit content through Wi-Fi networks, AirDrop nearby mode, or shared links

If an intimate image or video leaks (First hour):

Do not delete your account or messages — they may be needed as evidence

Take screenshots of URLs, usernames, and messages (not the content)

File a complaint on the National Cybercrime Portal, 1930 (Women/Child category)

Send an immediate takedown request via platform reporting tools

Ask a trusted person to help as responding alone may feel overwhelming

Formal action and escalation:

Contact Cybercrime police station / SHE teams

Request removal under the NCII (Non-Consensual Intimate Image) framework

Use StopNCII.org / Take It Down to prevent re-uploads

What not to do:

Do not forward or share the leaked clip (even for evidence)

Do not message the uploader. It may escalate or alert them

Do not rely on deleting apps/accounts, as content may already be archived