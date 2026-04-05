Sons Kill Father Over Alleged Extramarital Affair in Bhupalpally

Jaishankar Bhupalpally: A man was allegedly attacked by his own sons over suspicions of an extramarital relationship.

The incident took place in Repaka village of Regonda mandal. The victim, identified as Cheralu, had been living alone in the village while his wife stayed in Hyderabad with their sons. The sons reportedly learned about their father’s alleged relationship with another woman and came to the village.

Upon finding their father with the woman, the sons allegedly attacked both of them, leaving them seriously injured. The victims were rushed to MGM Hospital for treatment.

While undergoing treatment, Cheralu succumbed to his injuries. The woman is reported to be receiving medical care.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident.