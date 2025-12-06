Sonia Heaps Praise on CM for Summit

Hyderabad:Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi commended Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for organising the Telangana Rising Global Summit, calling it a timely initiative to accelerate the state’s development agenda. In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister on Friday, Mrs Gandhi expressed confidence that the summit would serve as a major step toward realising Telangana’s ambition of becoming a $1 trillion economy by 2034.

Mrs Gandhi noted that the summit offered a crucial platform for stakeholders to engage with the government’s emerging projects and long-term growth strategies. She observed that the state’s three-pronged development model, which focused on urban expansion, peri-urban improvement and rural-agro advancement, reflects a holistic approach designed to unlock Telangana’s full economic and social potential.

She highlighted that the combination of the state’s abundant natural resources, skilled manpower and strong technological ecosystem positioned Telangana to achieve rapid progress in the coming decade. The Congress leader also lauded the entrepreneurial spirit of the people, stating that the summit would help bring together innovators, investors and policymakers to drive collaborative growth.

Extending her wishes to all participants, Mrs Gandhi said she hoped the deliberations would translate into sustainable outcomes for the state’s economy. She concluded by congratulating Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for his initiative in hosting the global event and reaffirmed her belief that it would contribute meaningfully to Telangana’s ongoing transformation.