Son turns out to be prime accused in realtor’s murder in Shadnagar

Hyderabad: It was the realtor Kammari Krishna’s son Kammari Shiva, who turned out to be the prime accused and key conspirator for his brutal murder in Shadnagar in erstwhile Mahbubnagar district on July 10.



To kill his father, the 35-year-old Shiva offered Rs.25 lakh ‘supari’ to the former’s bodyguard Baba Shivanand. Of the total ‘supari’ amount, he paid Rs.2 lakh to Shivanand as an advance. Shivanand, in turn, murdered Krishna while having tea at a resort in Shadnagar with the help of his associates Ganesh and a juvenile.

After a detailed probe, the police arrested Shiva, Shivanand, Ganesh and the juvenile at Kali Mandir in Bandlaguda Gagir in connection with real-estate businessman Krishna's murder case on Saturday. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shamshabad, B. Rajesh Kumar said that Krishna married three women.

Krishna’s first wife, Vijaya Laksmi, and her two sons, Sai Kiran, and the prime accused Shiva, were staying away from him. After the death of his second wife due to Covid, Krishna married a third woman identified as 35-year-old Pavani and since then he was staying with her.

On coming to know that Krishna transferred the properties worth Rs.16 crore and a function hall in the name of Pavani, Shiva bore a grudge against him. Accordingly, he took the help of Krishna’s bodyguard Shivanand and offered him a supari of Rs.25 lakh to eliminate his father.

Shiva gave Rs.2 lakh as an advance to Shivananda, who with the help of Ganesh and the juvenile stabbed Krishna to death at the resort on July 10. Based on a complaint lodged by Pavani, the police registered a case under provisions of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and arrested Shiva, Shivanand, Ganesh and the juvenile.

The police seized two cars, a bike and knives from the possession of the arrested persons in addition to Rs.50,000 in cash and a mobile phone.