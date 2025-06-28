Son Sets Mother on Fire Over Money Dispute in Warangal

Warangal: In a horrific incident, a son set his mother on fire in Kuntapalli village, Sangem mandal, Warangal district, on Saturday, following a heated argument over a financial dispute. The accused, Mathineni Sathish, allegedly poured petrol on his mother, Vinoda (60), and set her ablaze in a fit of rage before fleeing the scene after she raised the alarm and sought help.

Locals quickly intervened, dousing the flames and rushing Vinoda to MGM Hospital. Doctors reported that she sustained 80% burn injuries and is in critical condition. Sub-Inspector Suresh visited the site to investigate the incident. The accused has been taken into custody, according to police reports.





