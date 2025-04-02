Son-Mother Duo Honored by Telangana Minister for Record-Breaking Ocean Swim

Hyderabad: In a moment of immense pride for Telangana, Minister for Civil Supplies and Irrigation, Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy, on Wednesday felicitated Queeni Victorya and her son Stephen Kumar for their extraordinary achievement in world open-water swimming. The duo’s remarkable feat was officially recognized by the Asian Book of Records, solidifying their place in history.

The cause towards the swim was save water and say no to drugs Queeni Victorya and Stephen Kumar took on the challenging waters of the open ocean, demonstrating not only their physical endurance but also their unwavering determination. Their record-setting swim has brought immense recognition to the state and the nation, inspiring many aspiring swimmers and adventure enthusiasts.

During the felicitation ceremony, Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy lauded the duo’s dedication and commitment to the sport. He acknowledged their perseverance and the immense effort they put into achieving such an extraordinary milestone. Recognizing their potential, the minister assured them that both he and the Telangana government would extend their full support for their future endeavors in swimming. He further stated that he would propose to State Chief Minister Mr. Revanth Reddy to encourage swimmers for open-water swims, emphasizing the importance of fostering talent in the sport.

“The government of Telangana is proud of Queeni Victorya and Stephen Kumar for their incredible achievement. Their success is a testament to hard work and dedication. We stand by them and will ensure they receive the necessary assistance to further their journey in swimming,” said Minister Reddy during the event.

The honor bestowed upon them serves as a testament to the government’s commitment to promoting talent and encouraging sports at all levels. With the support of the Telangana government, the mother-son duo is now looking forward to taking on even greater challenges in the field of open-water swimming.

The event concluded with a heartfelt expression of gratitude from Queeni Victorya and Stephen Kumar, who thanked Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy and the government for their encouragement. With this recognition and promise of support, the duo is set to continue making waves in the world of swimming, inspiring many more to follow in their footsteps.

These individuals witnessed this the greatest event done by the duo Bishop Dr. Willson Singam Moderate Telangana bishop counsel independent Dr. Salida Khan (President awardee) Grace Nirmal and Praveen Kumar.