Peacemaker Fatally Attacks Quarrelling Man

Warangal:A man who set out to settle an alcohol-fuelled quarrel between two friends ended up fatally attacking one of them, police said on Tuesday. The victim was identified as Sangraboyina Sai, in the incident that took place near in the Thurpu Kota area in Komatla Banda of Warangal.



Police said Sai and his friends Bolla Rajesh had been holding drinking sessions at a liquor shop, and arguing loudly. On Monday night, a local resident identified as Bangari Vineeth intervened. Sai allegedly pushed Vineeth away and asked why he was getting involved.



Angered by this, Vineeth then called his relatives and family members. Soon, a group including Bangari Naveen and Raju along with several others arrived at the spot and attacked Sai. The victim fell unconscious and was taken to the Mills Colony police station and later to the MGM Hospital where he died during treatment.



Mills Colony police have registered a case and are looking for Vineeth had his friends who attacked Sai. They are currently absconding.



Tensions were running high in the Thurpu Kota area following the clash, and police have increased security in the area to prevent any retaliatory attacks on the homes of the accused youths.





Security Forces Defuse 40-kg IED Planted by Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma

Nalgonda:Security forces on Tuesday safely defused an improvised explosive device (IED) weighing about 40 kg that was planted by the Maoists along the Phulbagdi-Badeshetty road under the Phulbagdi police limits of Sukma district in Chhattisgarh. Sources said the IED, aimed at security forces on patrol, was defused on the spot, without any loss of life or property. Sukma district police and the CRPF 159 Battalion played an important role in the recovery and disposal of the device, a press release said. Security forces have intensified their search in the area to try and arrest those who planted the device.

