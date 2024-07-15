Somesh, Smita Grilled by Justice Ghose on Kaleshwaram

Hyderabad: The judicial inquiry into alleged irregularities surrounding the planning, execution, and construction of the Kaleshwaram project saw many serving and retired IAS officers at the Commission of Inquiry led by Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose.

Among those who appeared were Somesh Kumar, former chief secretary, and Smita Sabharwal, former secretary in the Chief Minister’s Office, both of whom held key posts in the irrigation department and decision-making processes related to the Kaleshwaram project. Retired IAS officer Rajat Kumar, who also played a key role, presented himself in person, while former IAS officer S.K. Joshi participated via an online meeting.

Special chief secretary (finance) Y. Ramakrishna Rao and irrigation secretary Rahul Bojja were also among those summoned by Justice Ghose for their roles and insights into the project.

Justice Ghose reportedly sought detailed depositions from the officials, directing them to submit affidavits outlining their responsibilities and actions regarding the planning and execution of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme. He also initiated inquiries into the project's financial aspects, particularly directing queries to Ramakrishna Rao, who oversaw the finance department during the project's implementation.

Smita Sabharwal, who handled irrigation-related matters at the CMO during the project's tenure under the BRS government, was questioned extensively about construction specifics and other critical aspects of the Kaleshwaram barrages.

In a related development, engineer K. Rahgu from the electricity department delivered a detailed presentation to Justice Ghose, highlighting perceived deficiencies in the project's planning and construction.

Justice Ghose has set a deadline for the agencies responsible for constructing the project's pump houses to submit their affidavits by Tuesday, following earlier questioning of their engineers.