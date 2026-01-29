Some TGSRTC Buses Diverted To Jatara, Services Hit

HYDERABAD: The TGSRTC’s deployment of Hyderabad depot buses for the Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara at Medaram has prompting complaints from daily commuters in the city. Office-goers and students, in particular, have reported reduced frequency and longer waiting times here.

The corporation is operating around 4,000 buses to Medaram, covering nearly 51,000 trips during the festival period. The jatara, which began on Wednesday, will conclude on Saturday.

Responding to concerns over gaps in city bus services, Hyderabad region regional manager Sudha Parimala said services had been rescheduled to minimise inconvenience to regular passengers. She noted that about 560 buses and 2,300 employees from the region had been deployed for the festival.