Solo Woman SC Voter Set To Be Sarpanch Unanimously

WARANGAL: In a rare outcome of the reservation process, a woman is set to become sarpanch unanimously due to her unique status as the only Scheduled Caste (SC) resident in Ashalapally village of Sangem mandal in Warangal district, a seat reserved for an SC woman.

The sarpanch post in Ashalapally, which has over 1,600 voters, has been reserved for an SC woman even though the village has no other SC residents. Kongara Mallamma is the only eligible SC female voter, effectively confirming her election as sarpanch.

Mallamma moved to Ashalapally four years ago from Ramaram village of Wardhannapet mandal in search of work. According to Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) Ravinder, she is the only registered SC voter in the village and is therefore the confirmed candidate, set to be elected unanimously.

Following the release of the local election notification, all political parties in Ashalapally Gram Panchayat are now focused on a single voter, Mallamma.

Her unique situation has made her the centre of a political tug-of-war. With her husband recently deceased and her two married daughters living elsewhere, Mallamma is facing heavy pressure from various political parties urging her to join their ranks.