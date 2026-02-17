Solar Villages To Power Nalgonda’s Future

Hyderabad: Three villages in Nalgonda district — Anumula, Kangal, and Mudigonda —are set to be developed as model solar villages to promote sustainable electricity usage in Telangana. Kondareddypalli in Mahbubnagar has already been established as a model solar village, with ongoing efforts to extend the initiative to all villages in Kodangal and Bonakal mandals.

At a review meeting held on Tuesday at the Nalgonda circle office, Southern Discom chairman and managing director Musharaf Faruqui and V. Anila, VC & MD of Telangana Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TGRedco), assessed power supply performance and issued guidelines to local officials for implementing the programme.

The project involves setting up solar power plants with a combined capacity of 15 MW across the three villages, at an estimated cost of Rs 97.39 crore. It will benefit 1,644 agricultural electricity consumers and 1,251 other users through solar panel installations.

Following the meeting, Nagarjunasagar MLA Kunduru Jayaveer Reddy chaired a special session in Anumula to educate consumers on the importance and benefits of solar power generation. TGSPDCL directors Dr N. Narsimulu and V. Shivaji, chief engineer B. Bala Swamy, SE Venkateshwarlu, and other officials participated in the review.