Solar-Powered Village Unfazed by LPG Panic

Hyderabad:Rumours of a cooking gas shortage, linked to tensions involving Iran, pushed people across parts of Telangana into queues outside gas agencies and warehouses, even though there is no confirmation of any actual supply disruption. But in Kondareddypalli village of Vankur mandal, Nagarkurnool district, life has carried on without concern — thanks to solar-powered cooking.

Residents here rely largely on induction stoves powered by solar panels installed in every household under the PM Suryagarh scheme less than two years ago. The shift has reduced dependence on LPG cylinders and made induction cooking routine. Villagers say that despite initial hesitation, they now find the system cost-effective, with some even earning additional income through electricity generation.

Officials and ministers had earlier facilitated the distribution of induction stoves and cookers to households. Today, around 410 families use induction for daily cooking needs, with about 104 families having stopped using LPG cylinders altogether.



Solar power generation has also created a parallel source of income. Excess electricity generated by households is fed back into the grid under agreements with authorities, adding to household earnings while meeting cooking and basic power needs locally.



Officials noted that efforts are underway to expand solar usage further, including plans to install solar pumps for agriculture in the village.

