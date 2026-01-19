Solar Model Village Scheme to Turn Every Home into Power Unit, Says Bhatti

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday said that the government's solar model village programme will convert every household and farm into a power generation hub, a concept which is unmatched anywhere in the world.

Speaking after launching the scheme at Ravinuthala in Bonakal mandal of Khammam district, Bhatti said the government would bear the full cost of installing solar plants, letting families use the power for domestic needs and sell excess to state electricity utilities.

As a pilot project, it covers 81 villages across the state. Solar panels are fitted on house roofs and farms, at a total outlay of Rs 1,380 crore. Bonakal mandal will get Rs 306 crore for 22 villages, including Rs 24 crore for Ravinuthala.

A family can save up to Rs 14,000 yearly on bills and earn up to Rs 5,000 more by selling at least 1,086 surplus units at Rs 2.57 each, Bhatti said. He credited Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and the Cabinet for the scheme, and appealed to women to channel earnings into children's education and family health.

"Earlier, we paid electricity firms; now, they will pay the people," he remarked, outlining the solar vision.

Farmers, too, stand to gain from fully-funded pump-set units, selling surplus during the off-season to boost incomes beyond crops. Solar sheds could provide shade, cattle shelter, and storage, he added, adding that the government plans to set up solar plants on all schools and offices to curb pollution-related ailments.

Bhatti warned farmers against burning paddy stubble, which poses health hazards.

He later inspected a house-top solar unit with Northern Power Distribution Company Limited chairman and managing director Varun Reddy, Renewable Energy Development Corporation managing director Aneela, district collector Anudeep Durishetty, and others.