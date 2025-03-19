Solar Equinox Today To Herald Longer Days, Shorter Nights

Hyderabad: The solar equinox falls on Thursday, marking the moment when the Sun is positioned directly above the equator. The day and night will be of equal duration on Thursday, and a few minutes askew in Telangana due to the state’s location. The celestial event heralds the arrival of longer days and shorter nights.

In Telangana, the sunrise occurs at 6.21 am and sunset at 6.26 pm, providing approximately 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of darkness.

Dr K. Mruthyunjaya Reddy, director of the GP Birla Archaeological Astronomical and Scientific Research Institute, explained, “On the day of the equinox, the Sun appears to rise directly in the east and set directly in the west. There are only two times a year when the Earth's axis is tilted neither toward nor away from the Sun, resulting in nearly equal amounts of daylight and darkness at all latitudes.”

Dr Mruthyunjaya Reddy noted that India will observe a “zero shadow day” on April 24. “On this day, the Sun will be exactly overhead at noon, casting no shadow on any object,” he said.