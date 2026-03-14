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Soil Tests to Guide Mandapam Restoration

Telangana
14 March 2026 11:27 PM IST

Archaeological Survey of India epigraphy director K. Muniratnam Reddy said that based on the findings, a proper foundation and resetting would be carried out.

Soil Tests to Guide Mandapam Restoration
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Alipiri Padala Mandapam.(File Photo)

Hyderabad:Soil samples from the Alipiri Padala Mandapam site in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, have been sent to the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal for geotechnical analysis to design a suitable foundation for reinstalling the structure.

Archaeological Survey of India epigraphy director K. Muniratnam Reddy said that based on the findings, a proper foundation and resetting would be carried out.

He noted that a similar method was adopted during the restoration of the Ramappa temple, describing it as a standard process for preserving ancient temples. “We will get the reports shortly and accordingly the work will begin,” he added.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Alipiri Padala Mandapam national institute of technology 
India Southern States Telangana 
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