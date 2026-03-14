Soil Tests to Guide Mandapam Restoration

Hyderabad:Soil samples from the Alipiri Padala Mandapam site in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, have been sent to the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal for geotechnical analysis to design a suitable foundation for reinstalling the structure.

Archaeological Survey of India epigraphy director K. Muniratnam Reddy said that based on the findings, a proper foundation and resetting would be carried out.



He noted that a similar method was adopted during the restoration of the Ramappa temple, describing it as a standard process for preserving ancient temples. “We will get the reports shortly and accordingly the work will begin,” he added.





